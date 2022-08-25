UrduPoint.com

DHS Says Disbanding US Government Disinformation Board Amid Free Speech Criticisms

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 08:47 PM

DHS Says Disbanding US Government Disinformation Board Amid Free Speech Criticisms

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that it is disbanding the Disinformation Governance Board following criticism of the panel and the alleged threat it posed to freedom of speech and other First Amendment rights

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that it is disbanding the Disinformation Governance Board following criticism of the panel and the alleged threat it posed to freedom of speech and other First Amendment rights.

"In accordance with the (Homeland Security Advisory Council's) prior recommendation, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has terminated the Disinformation Governance Board and rescinded its charter effective today," the DHS said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The Disinformation Governance Board and its former chief, Nina Jankowicz, drew widespread criticism, including by Republican lawmakers, over concerns about the entity's potential to unconstitutionally regulate speech in the United States.

The entity was compared to institutions such as the "Ministry of Truth" from George Orwell's totalitarian dystopia in the book "1984."

Jankowicz resigned from the board in May amid the criticism and the DHS paused the entity's work while an advisory council conducted a review.

"Good riddance once and for all to the DHS 'Disinformation Board.' The Federal government has no business threatening the First Amendment by policing your free speech," US Senator Marsha Blackburn said via social media in response to the entity's termination.

However, DHS said in the statement that it will continue to address threats that undermine the security of the United States while upholding the civil rights and liberties of Americans and promoting transparency.

Related Topics

Business Social Media George United States May All From Government

Recent Stories

Over 8.91m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.91m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago
 QESCO shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety me ..

QESCO shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety measures

57 seconds ago
 Fourth US Delegation to Arrive in Taiwan on Thursd ..

Fourth US Delegation to Arrive in Taiwan on Thursday Night - State Media

1 minute ago
 Police actively participating in relief activities ..

Police actively participating in relief activities in flood-hit areas: IGP

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab allocates Rs 5 bln funds for ..

Chief Minister Punjab allocates Rs 5 bln funds for flood victims

9 minutes ago
 Djokovic misses US Open due to lack of Covid vacci ..

Djokovic misses US Open due to lack of Covid vaccination

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.