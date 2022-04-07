DHS 'Urgently' Needs to do Better Job in Protecting Critical Infrastructure - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) urgently needs to do a better job of improving US cybersecurity and prioritizing key areas to protect in critical national infrastructure, the Government Accountability Office said in a new report.

"DHS actions (are) urgently needed to better protect the nation's critical infrastructure," the report said on Wednesday. "To improve critical infrastructure security, key actions DHS needs to take include strengthening the Federal role in protecting the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and improving priority setting efforts."

The DHS still needs to complete key activities related to the transformation of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) including finalizing the agency's mission-essential functions.

The Government Accountability Office has made 11 recommendations to DHS, which intends to implement by the end of this year, the report said.

"Through the National Critical Infrastructure Prioritization Program, CISA is to identify a list of systems and assets that, if destroyed or disrupted, would cause national or regional catastrophic effects," the report added.

In March 2022, the Government Accountability Office reported that CISA and other critical infrastructure stakeholders it spoke with said that the Prioritization Program results were of little use and raised concerns with the program, according to the report.