DHS Warns of Potential Violence Due to US Presidential Transition - Advisory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday warned about potential violence in the United States in the coming weeks by individuals frustrated by outcome of the US presidential election.

"DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot; however, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence," DHS said in a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin.

The advisory said there is currently a heightened threat environment across the Untied States that will likely remain over the coming weeks.