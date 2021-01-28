DHS Warns of Potential Violence Due to US Presidential Transition - Advisory

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday warned about potential violence in the United States in the coming weeks by individuals frustrated by outcome of the US presidential election.

"DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot; however, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence," DHS said in a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin.

The advisory, which is valid through April, said there is currently a heightened threat environment across the Untied States that will likely remain over the coming weeks.

The DHS has recommended state, local, and tribal partners to continue prioritizing security measures, especially at government facilities, in order to ensure public safety and protection of infrastructure across the United States.

The advisory mentioned domestic violent extremists have been motivated by a range of issues, including novel coronavirus restrictions, the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and the police use of force.

In addition, the advisory said misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 has also contributed to recent violent extremist sentiment and individuals may have been emboldened by the events at the US Capitol on January 6.