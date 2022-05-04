DHS Watchdog Finds US Intel Report on Alleged Russian Election Meddling Broke Standards

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) A probe by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General (OIG) found that the US intelligence report on alleged Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election was subject to political changes and delayed by informal reviews in deviation from Intelligence Community policy standards, according to the OIG probe memorandum.

"The Department of Homeland Security did not adequately follow its internal processes and comply with applicable Intelligence Community policy standards and requirements when editing and disseminating an Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) intelligence product regarding Russian interference in the 2020 US Presidential election," the memorandum, released on Tuesday, said.

I&A employees changed the product's scope by making changes that appeared to be partially based on political considerations, the OIG memorandum also said.

Additionally, former Acting Secretary Chad Wolf delayed the report's dissemination by participating in the review process despite lacking any formal role in its review, according to the memorandum.

The delays and deviations from standard Intelligence Community practices pose the risk of creating the perception of politicization, the OIG memorandum added.

The OIG memorandum recommended the Department of Homeland Security work with oversight entities to identify and implement changes to the review and dissemination process for election-related intelligence products to ensure they are in accordance with policies and guidelines.