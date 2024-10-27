Open Menu

Di Lorenzo Fires Napoli Five Points Clear, Atalanta Hit Verona For Six

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Naples, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Giovanni Di Lorenzo made sure Napoli will stay top of Serie A this weekend after firing the winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Lecce to move his team five points clear.

Captain Di Lorenzo bundled home the only goal of a scrappy game in Naples after Scott McTominay's header from a corner was saved by Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, giving Napoli their fourth win in as many matches.

The Italy full-back's third goal of the season for Napoli came after he was denied in the first half when his close-range finish was rightly ruled out for offside.

Napoli are comfortably ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, who host Juventus on Sunday in the biggest match to date of their league title defence.

"It was a really important match for us, we tried in every way possible to score and in the end we managed to do it," said Di Lorenzo to DAZN.

Antonio Conte's side created little else against spirited Lecce, who remain second from bottom on five points after a fourth straight defeat, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano started on the bench.

Romelu Lukaku fluffed Napoli's best chance of the match when he skied over from inside the six-yard box nine minutes after half-time, and the hosts were panicky in the final minutes as Lecce pushed for a leveller.

Lecce came into the match on the back of last weekend's 6-0 home hammering at the hands of Fiorentina which put coach Luca Gotti's job at risk but went toe-to-toe with Napoli and on another day could have easily left with a point.

"I don't like to lose, even with our heads held high," said Gotti.

"But I'll take the attitude of our players today, let's hope we can take it into the coming matches."

