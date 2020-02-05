Di Maio, Lavrov to Discuss Global Crises at February 2+2 Talks in Rome- Italian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, will discuss global crises, including the ongoing conflict in Libya, during bilateral talks in Rome later in February, Italian Ambassador in Moscow Pasquale Terracciano told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, will discuss global crises, including the ongoing conflict in Libya, during bilateral talks in Rome later in February, Italian Ambassador in Moscow Pasquale Terracciano told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The ambassador confirmed that Lavrov and Di Maio would hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the upcoming meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of both countries in the 2+2 format.

"Firstly, two bilateral meetings will take place, followed by four-way talks in the 2+2 format. These bilateral meetings will include discussions between Lavrov and Di Maio," Terracciano said.

The two foreign ministers will discuss key global issues, including Libya's long-running civil war, the ambassador said.

Earlier in the day, Terracciano confirmed that the 2+2 talks will take place in the Italian capital. The date of the ministerial meeting will be announced later.