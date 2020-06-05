UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Di Maio On Trump's Idea To Invite Russia To G7: Italy Favors Int'l Dialogue Promotion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Di Maio on Trump's Idea to Invite Russia to G7: Italy Favors Int'l Dialogue Promotion

Italy carefully assesses any proposal that can promote international dialogue, and strongly believes in all dialogue fora, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's proposal to expand G7 format and invite Russia, among other countries, to the next summit

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Italy carefully assesses any proposal that can promote international dialogue, and strongly believes in all dialogue fora, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's proposal to expand G7 format and invite Russia, among other countries, to the next summit.

"In what regards the proposal of President Trump, we carefully assess any proposal that can promote dialogue at the international level and even more so if the proposal comes from our allies. Italy strongly believes in all dialogue fora and multilateral formats that can facilitate coordination both at economic and political levels, with a view to help other nations and promote economic growth," Di Maio said at a press conference.

The world is changing, and Italy will definitely evaluate any proposal "that can respond to the changes at the global level," the minister added.

Related Topics

World Russia Trump Italy All From

Recent Stories

Successful trials of Actemra for COVID-19 conducte ..

2 minutes ago

4th meeting on Blue Economy held in chair of Ali H ..

2 minutes ago

Kohat police foil weapons smuggle attempt

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 283,400 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project Will Not D ..

9 minutes ago

Two killed in incidents in Sargodha

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.