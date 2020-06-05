(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Italy carefully assesses any proposal that can promote international dialogue, and strongly believes in all dialogue fora, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's proposal to expand G7 format and invite Russia, among other countries, to the next summit.

"In what regards the proposal of President Trump, we carefully assess any proposal that can promote dialogue at the international level and even more so if the proposal comes from our allies. Italy strongly believes in all dialogue fora and multilateral formats that can facilitate coordination both at economic and political levels, with a view to help other nations and promote economic growth," Di Maio said at a press conference.

The world is changing, and Italy will definitely evaluate any proposal "that can respond to the changes at the global level," the minister added.