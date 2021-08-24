UrduPoint.com

Di Maio Plans To Discuss Afghanistan With Lavrov On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Di Maio Plans to Discuss Afghanistan With Lavrov on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that he plans to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

"The new structure of authorities in Kabul is a threat to the stability of a region that is strategically important for the geopolitical balance.

A whole series of threats and priorities determined the agenda of my negotiations with UN and NATO secretaries general, with the US state secretary and the foreign ministers of Qatar and China. Afghanistan will also be a key topic at my meeting with Russian Minister Lavrov," Di Maio told the Italian parliament on Tuesday.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia China Parliament Qatar

Recent Stories

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

33 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

37 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

46 minutes ago
 Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

28 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tue ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tuesday

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.