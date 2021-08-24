Di Maio Plans to Discuss Afghanistan With Lavrov on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that he plans to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

"The new structure of authorities in Kabul is a threat to the stability of a region that is strategically important for the geopolitical balance.

A whole series of threats and priorities determined the agenda of my negotiations with UN and NATO secretaries general, with the US state secretary and the foreign ministers of Qatar and China. Afghanistan will also be a key topic at my meeting with Russian Minister Lavrov," Di Maio told the Italian parliament on Tuesday.