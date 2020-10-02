Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio during his meeting with the Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed Italy's concerns over the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region and reiterated the need to find a solution through negotiations

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio during his meeting with the Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed Italy's concerns over the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region and reiterated the need to find a solution through negotiations.

"As for the renewed tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, I expressed the concerns of Italy over the ongoing fights with a risk of a serious military escalation with high costs for civil population and for the regional stability. We understand that the status quo in the region is not sustainable, but only a solution found through negotiations could bring peace and stability to two countries" Di Maio said at a joint press conference.