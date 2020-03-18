Di Maio Says Masks, New Ventilators for Intensive Care Arriving in Italy

New ventilators for intensive care patients with COVID-19 are arriving in Italy from the United States and China, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday

"Sixty-eight ventilators are arriving from the United States. China has already sent 100. Two planes with aid have arrived from China. We are receiving a lot of solidarity. But Italy is not the only country who needs it," Di Maio said in an interview to La7 tv channel.

He added that the government had recently greenlit a cargo of 800,000 medical masks that will arrive in the country in the coming hours.

Di Mayo also promised that no Italian would be left stranded abroad. Rome is working out a plan to evacuate citizens who have no other way of coming home.

"We will not leave anybody behind. The only problem is time," Di Maio said.

The foreign minister added that airlines, including the flag-carrier Alitalia, were considering sending empty planes abroad to bring back Italians.