Di Maio Thanks Lavrov For Efforts To Reach Ceasefire Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said Wednesday he would like to thank Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his help in reaching ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I would like to thank Minister Lavrov for the efforts that he has made in order to reach a ceasefire in the territory and the scenario that is really difficult," Di Maio said at a press conference.

"We are deeply worried about the risk of the escalation of tensions," the minister continued, noting the importance of the ceasefire to be observed.

The ceasefire, which was reached with Moscow's mediation, "confirms the central role that Russia plays in [solving] this crisis, together with other co-chairs of Minsk group - the United States and France," di Maio said.

"We believe only in a political solution, it is an illusion to believe that the conflict can be resolved with the use of arms," the Italian foreign minister said.

More Stories From World

