BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The resignation of Luigi Di Maio, the Italian foreign minister, as leader of the Five Star Movement (MS5) will not have an effect on Italy's current coalition government, Tiziana Beghin, a member of the M5S group in the European Parliament, told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Di Maio stepped down as the head of M5S, the biggest party in the ruling coalition, ahead of the crucial elections in the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Calabria on Sunday, prompting speculations about the party's future.

"This does not change anything for the coalition government. Luigi Di Maio has once again shown that he is an all-round leader. We respect his choice and thank him for all the results he has achieved as political leader of the 5 Star Movement," Beghin said, noting Di Maio's contribution to the party's victory in the 2018 elections.

She also mentioned multiple legislative achievements made possible by Di Maio's efforts, such as cutting annuities and taxes for the middle class, reducing the number of parliamentarians, as well as establishing the anti-corruption law.

"Luigi will always be our point of reference and it is up to all of us now to take on the challenge of this new phase by working with unity, humility and renewed commitment to the citizens. We will re-launch our political agenda in the General States in March and lay the foundations for strengthening that change necessary for Italy," Beghin concluded.

The current Italian government was formed in September 2019 following the collapse of the previous coalition government between the M5S and the right-wing Lega party, which led to an alliance between Di Maio's party and the center-left Democratic party.