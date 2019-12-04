Diabetes Drug Commonly Used in EU May Contain Dangerous Chemicals - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A common drug used in the European Union for the treatment of diabetes may contain hazardous chemicals, Poland 's Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing two independent sources.

According to the newspaper, the sources confirmed that metformin, which is used by approximately 2 million people with diabetes in Poland, might contain a strong chemical compound. The compound is known to cause cancer in rats.

The newspaper also reported that on Wednesday morning, experts from the European Medicines Agency held consultations with representatives of all EU member states on the issue.

Following the emergency meeting, Polish Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said that the drug would not be withdrawn from the market, despite the hazardous chemicals, because it helped patients.

He also added that the ministry was waiting for the results of tests on the drug's composition. At the same time, he stressed that neither European nor Polish organizations had information saying that this medicine should not be recommended to diabetes patients.

Diabetes is known to be the seventh leading cause of death. In general, according to the World Health Organization, more than 420 million people live with diabetes.