Open Menu

Diagnosis Rate Of Diabetes In Mongolia At Low Level -- Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Diagnosis rate of diabetes in Mongolia at low level -- study

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The diagnosis rate of diabetes is now at a low level of around 10 percent in Mongolia, the Mongolian National University of Medical Sciences (MNUMS) said Wednesday.

"A study has found that around 300,000 people are likely to have diabetes in Mongolia. However, there are nearly 30,000 people who have been diagnosed with diabetes and under diabetes control in our country," the MNUMS said in a statement on the occasion of the upcoming World Diabetes Day.

In other words, the diagnosis of diabetes is currently very low or 10 percent in the country, the MNUMS said.

Relevant organizations in the Asian country with a population of 3.4 million will organize various activities to increase public awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment of diabetes throughout November across the country, the university said.

World Diabetes Day is observed every year on Nov. 14, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

Diabetes is a chronic disease, which occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose.

Over time, diabetes can damage blood vessels in the heart, eyes, kidneys and nerves, causing blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

Attack World Mongolia November National University Best Asia Blood Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

16 minutes ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

36 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

38 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

1 hour ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

10 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

11 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

12 hours ago

More Stories From World