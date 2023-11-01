Open Menu

Diagnosis Rate Of Diabetes In Mongolia At Low Level -- Study

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The diagnosis rate of diabetes is now at a low level of around 10 percent in Mongolia, the Mongolian National University of Medical Sciences (MNUMS) said Wednesday.

"A study has found that around 300,000 people are likely to have diabetes in Mongolia. However, there are nearly 30,000 people who have been diagnosed with diabetes and under diabetes control in our country," the MNUMS said in a statement on the occasion of the upcoming World Diabetes Day.

In other words, the diagnosis of diabetes is currently very low or 10 percent in the country, the MNUMS said.

Relevant organizations in the Asian country with a population of 3.4 million will organize various activities to increase public awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment of diabetes throughout November across the country, the university said.

World Diabetes Day is observed every year on Nov. 14, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

