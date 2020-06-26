Diagnostics Arms of ACT-Accelerator Needs $6Bln for 12 Months - Co-Lead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The diagnostics arm of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator needs $6 billion for the next 12 months, $2 billion of those urgently, Peter Sands, the executive director of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria said Friday.

"The overall need for the pillar is $6 billion for the next 12 months.

And that is a combination of extra money we need to accelerate the R&D and market preparedness and the money to help low- and middle-countries procure and deploy this. Of that $2 billion is kinda needed right now," Sands, who co-leads the diagnostics arm, told a press conference.

The program wants to carry out at least 500 million tests in low- and middle-income countries within a year.