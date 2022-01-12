Dialogue at NATO-Russia Council 'Clearly Began' on Wednesday - Sherman

The dialogue of the NATO-Russia Council began on Wednesday and Russia had the opportunity to hear what the alliance's members other than the United States have to say, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told journalists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The dialogue of the NATO-Russia Council began on Wednesday and Russia had the opportunity to hear what the alliance's members other than the United States have to say, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told journalists.

"Clearly, we began the dialogue today," Sherman said during a press briefing.

Sherman said it is important that at the end of today's meeting Russia did not reject the idea of having more discussions with NATO.

"I am glad Russia was at the NATO summit and heard what other 30 states had to say," she added.

NATO enlargement was the main topic on the agenda amid Russia's grave concerns over the emergence of military infrastructure in close proximity to its borders if Ukraine or any other country on the post-Soviet space became a member of the alliance.

Sherman said she sees the main outcome of the NATO-Russia Council meeting as a challenge to Moscow to take meaningful steps to de-escalate tensions in its relations with the alliance, including easing tensions on the border with Ukraine.

"It (the meeting) ended with a sober challenge from the NATO allies to Russia. That challenge is to respond to the offers extended by the Secretary General of NATO, by the Polish chairman and office of the OSCE, by the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union and by the President of the United States, to deescalate tensions, choose the path of diplomacy," Sherman said.

The US diplomat noted that the talks lasted more than four hours and demonstrated the unity of the NATO members' position regarding the admission of new states to the alliance. The allies unanimously rejected Russia's demands to return the alliance to the 1997 borders, Sherman said.

"The United States and our NATO allies were united in our responses to Deputy Foreign Minister (Alexander) Grushko and Deputy Minister of Defense (Alexander) Fomin in their comments, including when it comes to certain core Russian proposals, that are simply nonstarters," Sherman said.

During the meeting, the NATO allies offered their views on the areas where the alliance and Russia could make progress, including undertaking reciprocal actions focused on risk reduction and transparency, communication and arms control, Sherman said.

The United State and NATO again called on Russia to choose a diplomatic path to resolve the disagreements over security arrangements in Europe, noting that choosing a different path would be fraught with far-reaching negative consequences for Moscow and NATO is ready for any developments, she said.

"If Russia walks away, however, it will be quite apparent they were never serious about pursuing diplomacy at all. That is why collectively we are preparing for every eventuality," Sherman said.

The US diplomat also noted that the United States and its NATO allies are hopeful the results of the talks will be conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, it is hoped, will agree and decide to choose diplomacy over military confrontation.

"Russia has a choice to make, I hope that both Deputy Foreign Minister (Alexander) Grushko and Deputy Minister of Defense (Alexander) Fomin will brief Putin and he will understand and will agree that diplomacy is the right path," Sherman said.

Following the conclusion of the talks, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that more detailed talks between Russia and NATO will take place again soon to discuss areas where progress is possible, Sherman added.

Russia and the United States held consultations on Moscow-proposed security guarantees in Geneva proposed from Sunday to Monday. The meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held in Vienna on Thursday.

Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the United States in late 2021. Moscow requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward and will not incorporate Ukraine and other post-Soviet countries as it considers such moves as a threat to its national security.