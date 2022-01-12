Dialogue at NATO-Russian Council 'Clearly Began' on Wednesday - Sherman

The dialogue of the NATO-Russia Council began on Wednesday and Russia had the opportunity to hear what the alliance's members other than the United States have to say, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told journalists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The dialogue of the NATO-Russia Council began on Wednesday and Russia had the opportunity to hear what the alliance's members other than the United States have to say, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told journalists.

"Clearly, we began dialogue today," Sherman said.

Sherman also said it is also important that at the end of today's meeting Russia did not reject the idea of having more discussions with NATO.

"I am glad Russia was at the NATO summit and heard what other 30 states had to say," she added.