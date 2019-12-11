Dialogue Between Damascus, Kurds Only Right Way Out - Lavrentyev

Dialogue between the central Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is the only possible way to resolve the crisis, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday, adding that the SDF is not fully opposition-minded

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Dialogue between the central Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is the only possible way to resolve the crisis, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday, adding that the SDF is not fully opposition-minded.

"Building dialogue between the leadership of the SDF and the central Syrian government, or between Kurds and Damascus, is another crucially important aspect. We believe this is the only possible way out, the only right way out," Lavrentyev, who headed the Russian delegation at the Astana-14 talks, said at a press conference.

"The SDF as a force is not fully in opposition to the Syrian government. Some of the Arab tribes that are part of the SDF are a part of the Arab community. In this respect, we are ready to continue implementing necessary effort in order both to assist the central government and to engage in our mediating missions in contacts with the Kurds," Lavrentyev added.