Dialogue Between Russia, France Slowing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Ambassador

The dialogue between Moscow and Paris is slowing amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian embassy is receiving fewer calls from Russian nationals, as the majority of them have already left France, Russian Ambassador in Paris Alexey Meshkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The dialogue between Moscow and Paris is slowing amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian embassy is receiving fewer calls from Russian nationals, as the majority of them have already left France, Russian Ambassador in Paris Alexey Meshkov said on Wednesday.

"The embassy is receiving calls [from Russian citizens in France], but we must state that the amount of them decreased, firstly because the majority of Russian citizens who wanted to leave France left," Meshkov said at an online press briefing organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The diplomat added that as of April, there were still about 700 Russians who wanted to leave the country after regular direct flights to France were halted.

Russia is still arranging charter flights to evacuate its citizens from abroad amid the pandemic. Russian air carriers have already carried out 22 charter flights to return nearly 4,000 citizens since April 6.