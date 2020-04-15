UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dialogue Between Russia, France Slowing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:16 PM

Dialogue Between Russia, France Slowing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Ambassador

The dialogue between Moscow and Paris is slowing amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian embassy is receiving fewer calls from Russian nationals, as the majority of them have already left France, Russian Ambassador in Paris Alexey Meshkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The dialogue between Moscow and Paris is slowing amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian embassy is receiving fewer calls from Russian nationals, as the majority of them have already left France, Russian Ambassador in Paris Alexey Meshkov said on Wednesday.

"The embassy is receiving calls [from Russian citizens in France], but we must state that the amount of them decreased, firstly because the majority of Russian citizens who wanted to leave France left," Meshkov said at an online press briefing organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The diplomat added that as of April, there were still about 700 Russians who wanted to leave the country after regular direct flights to France were halted.

Russia is still arranging charter flights to evacuate its citizens from abroad amid the pandemic. Russian air carriers have already carried out 22 charter flights to return nearly 4,000 citizens since April 6.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France Paris April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

6 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

21 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

36 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

2 hours ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.