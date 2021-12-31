UrduPoint.com

Dialogue Between US, Russia Serves Security In Central Europe - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 01:10 PM

Dialogue Between US, Russia Serves Security in Central Europe - Hungarian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Hungary welcomes the dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden on security and strategic issues, since it is a guarantee of security in Central Europe, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told RT in an interview.

On Thursday, the two presidents held a telephone call to discuss escalating tensions over Ukraine and the upcoming talks on the issue.

"We, Central Europeans, have a very clear lesson we have learned from history. This lesson says that whenever there is a conflict between the East and the West, it's bad for Central European area, and when East and West have good relationship it is good for us. So for us, direct discussion between the US and the Russian Federation serves our national security interests," Szijjarto told the broadcaster.

According to Szijjarto, direct and continuous dialogue between the US and Russia is very important and cannot be substituted.

"We are very happy with the fact that the two presidents spoke again. We do believe that there is nothing which could substitute direct discussion between the two presidents. We think that the more they speak to each other - the better they might understand each other and better they might understand each other - the better they can resolve all those issues in our region," Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto also noted that Budapest welcomes the upcoming Russia-NATO talks as they bring hope for mutual understanding and stabilization.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

On December 17, Russia released proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States that seek to prevent the alliance's further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of US and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.

Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe the following day.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Budapest Vladimir Putin Alliance United States Hungary January December Border All From

Recent Stories

Karachi reports 11 cases of Omicron variant

Karachi reports 11 cases of Omicron variant

55 minutes ago
 vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Fille ..

Vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Filled with Innovation and Growth

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Mee ..

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Meeting of IIFA Bureau

1 hour ago
 Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

1 hour ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.