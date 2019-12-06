UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:23 PM

Dialogue, negotiation real solution to Iranian nuclear issue: China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :China Friday reiterated that dialogue and negotiation were the real solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and hoped that parties to the agreement would continue to work for the complete and effective implementation of the comprehensive agreement and restore the balance of rights and obligations.

"We believe that dialogue and negotiation are the real solution to the Iranian nuclear issue," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while responding to a question ahead of the Iranian nuclear agreement joint committee meeting being held in Vienna.

Hua Chunying said that the Chinese side hoped that the parties to the comprehensive agreement could continue to work for the complete and effective implementation of the comprehensive agreement and restore the balance of rights and obligations of the comprehensive agreement.

"At the same time, we also believe that all parties should exercise restraint and insist on strengthening consultations within the framework of the Joint Commission to resolve differences and avoid taking measures that may further complicate the situation," she added.

The spokesperson said that China would continue to work with all parties to promote a political solution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

She informed that the head of the Arms Control Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs would lead a delegation to the meeting.

The remaining signatories to the faltering 2015 Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Friday to discuss the current situation on the Iranian nuclear issue and the implementation of the comprehensive agreement.

Envoys from Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and Iran will take part in the meeting, which is the first time the six parties will have gathered in this format since July.

