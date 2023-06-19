MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The dialogue on the initiatives of African leaders to resolve the conflict in Ukraine will continue at the Russia-Africa summit, there are topics that may well be implemented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, Russian PResident Vladimir Putin received a delegation of African leaders, who arrived in Russia after paying a visit to Ukraine.

The sides discussed the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.

"In general, the dialogue with the Africans will continue on the basis of the ideas that were put forward at the talks by the members of the delegation, there are certain topics that can be fully implemented, President Putin spoke about this. This work will continue, including at the Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in St. Petersburg," Peskov told reporters.