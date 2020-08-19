UrduPoint.com
Dialogue On JCPOA Continues Despite US Rejection Of UNSC Permanent Members Summit- Kremlin

Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Dialogue on JCPOA Continues Despite US Rejection of UNSC Permanent Members Summit- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Dialogue on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will continue despite Washington's refusal to hold a summit of the permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has recently refused to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to hold an online conference of the leaders of the UNSC five permanent member states, Germany and Iran, in order to avoid new tensions around the JCPOA.

"Yes, due to the US refusal we cannot convene in this format. This does not mean that the dialogue on Iran with these countries will be suspended. This dialogue will certainly continue for the sake of the JCPOA, its vitality and the settlement of the situation," Peskov told reporters.

