Dialogue on Security Area Around Zaporizhzhia NPP Ongoing With Difficulties - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The dialogue on the security area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is ongoing with difficulties, at the same time, Russia keeps working on parameters of the security and holding consultations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"We are in constant dialogue with Director General of the IAEA Mr. (Rafael) Grossi, and this dialogue covers all aspects of the activity and operation of the ZNPP.

From the very beginning, Russia facilitated the implementation of Mr. Grossi's initiative to create a nuclear safety protection zone around the power plant, the dialogue, as you also probably know, is not easy to conduct, we have stated this multiple times," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that Russia's goal is to end the shelling of the ZNPP by the Ukrainian forces, adding that it is better currently not to publicly disclose specific details of the security zone's parameters and size.