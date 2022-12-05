UrduPoint.com

Dialogue Only Solution To Ukraine Conflict, Macron Says

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Dialogue Only Solution to Ukraine Conflict, Macron Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron says he maintains contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and believes that negotiations are the only way out of the Ukraine crisis.

"I think it's important to convey the message that this is the Ukrainians to decide it, the only way to find a solution would be through negotiations. I don't see a military option on the ground," Macron said on CBS news' "60 Minutes."

The French president shared his perception that Putin feels "resentment" toward the West, particularly the United States and the European Union, stemming from the conviction that the West seeks to destroy Russia. This has never been the French outlook, Macron said, adding that Russia and France share cultural and historic ties.

"I always maintain regular discussions and direct contact with President Putin, because - I believe that the best way to - to reengage is to preserve this direct channel," Macron said.

On Saturday, Macron told Le Parisien daily that he plans to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of phone talks with Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday that there is no set date yet for a phone conversation between the Russian President and his French counterpart.

Macron paid an official visit to the US from November 29 to December 2. He met with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The French president said on Saturday that Paris and Washington should make preparations to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Zelenskyy refused to negotiate with Russia as long as President Vladimir Putin remains in office, but changed his stance later and laid out conditions for starting dialogue in a video statement released on November 8, shortly after reports emerged in US media that the Biden administration was privately encouraging Kiev to demonstrate its readiness to negotiate with Moscow.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Putin has always been and continues to remain open to negotiations on Ukraine, as evident from his attempts to initiate dialogue with the US, NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) even before the start of hostilities.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington France European Union Visit Paris Vladimir Putin Kiev United States November December Media From Share Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

23 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

1 day ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

1 day ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.