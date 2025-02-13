Dialogue only viable solution to Ukraine crisis: China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday reiterated that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis

It is China's longstanding belief that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis, Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to start negotiations on the Ukraine conflict.

He said that Russia and the United States are both major influential countries.

China is happy to see Russia and the United States strengthen communication and dialogue on a series of international issues.

China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis, the spokesperson said, noting that China will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with relevant parties and continue playing a constructive role in promoting political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

