Dialogue Only Way to Prevent 'Major Conflict' in Ukraine - UN Under-Secretary-General

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Dialogue between the key parties is the only way to ease tensions around Ukraine, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Monday adding that the risk of "major conflict" is very high.

"Amid the current risks and uncertainty, it is even more important to peruse dialogue.

Negotiation is the only way to address the existing differences among the key actors regarding regional security issues and the settlement of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine in accordance with Security Council resolution 2202," DiCarlo said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

DiCarlo also urged all parties involved to cease hostilities and avoid conflict "at all costs."

"The risk of major conflict is real. It needs to be prevented at all costs," DiCarlo said.