Dialogue Only Way to Restart Belarus-Lithuania Relations - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that the restoration of good-neighborly ties with Lithuania is possible only through open dialogue.

"The head of state expressed his conviction that, despite the pandemic, political and economic problems, the difference of views on security issues, a sincere and open conversation is the only way to resume good-neighborly relations," a statement on the occasion of the Day of Re-Establishment of the Statehood of Lithuania said.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus has always respected the independence and sovereignty of its neighbors, and is connected with Lithuania through "a joint centuries-old history.

" He also pointed out that both states succeeded in areas of cooperation "during periods of constructive political relations," and expressed hope that one of such periods will return soon.

Lithuania and Belarus have been at odds in recent months over a range of issues from the migration crisis at Belarus-EU borders to security fears of Baltic nations over Russia-Belarus joint military drills.