UrduPoint.com

Dialogue Only Way To Restart Belarus-Lithuania Relations - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 12:59 PM

Dialogue Only Way to Restart Belarus-Lithuania Relations - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that the restoration of good-neighborly ties with Lithuania is possible only through open dialogue

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that the restoration of good-neighborly ties with Lithuania is possible only through open dialogue.

"The head of state expressed his conviction that, despite the pandemic, political and economic problems, the difference of views on security issues, a sincere and open conversation is the only way to resume good-neighborly relations," a statement on the occasion of the Day of Re-Establishment of the Statehood of Lithuania said.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus has always respected the independence and sovereignty of its neighbors, and is connected with Lithuania through "a joint centuries-old history.

" He also pointed out that both states succeeded in areas of cooperation "during periods of constructive political relations," and expressed hope that one of such periods will return soon.

Lithuania and Belarus have been at odds in recent months over a range of issues from the migration crisis at Belarus-EU borders to security fears of Baltic nations over Russia-Belarus joint military drills.

Related Topics

Independence Belarus Lithuania From

Recent Stories

Transporters reject increase in POL prices

Transporters reject increase in POL prices

31 seconds ago
 Covid-19 claims 49 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 49 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

14 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3463 against USD Wed ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3463 against USD Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Minister welcomes German delegation to Garhi Chand ..

Minister welcomes German delegation to Garhi Chandan Forest

2 minutes ago
 PPP leader hosts reception in honor of newly elect ..

PPP leader hosts reception in honor of newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press C ..

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand's labor productivity rises 0.5 pct

New Zealand's labor productivity rises 0.5 pct

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>