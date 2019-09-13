'Dialogue' plan for Cameroon crisis hits early hurdle

(@FahadShabbir)

President Paul Biya's plan for a nationwide forum to resolve the secessionist crisis in Cameroon's anglophone regions hit a hurdle on Friday as the main opposition party demanded an amnesty for separatists

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :President Paul Biya's plan for a nationwide forum to resolve the secessionist crisis in Cameroon 's anglophone regions hit a hurdle on Friday as the main opposition party demanded an amnesty for separatists.

In a statement, the Social Democratic Front, the principal opposition party in parliament, said its "preliminary conditions" included a ceasefire and "the guarantee of a general amnesty for those involved at any level" in the crisis.

On Tuesday, the 86-year-old president announced he would convene a "major national dialogue" on the turbulence gripping two English-speaking regions in the west of the country.

In 2017, secessionists claiming that anglophones suffer discrimination in the majority French-speaking country, launched an armed campaign for independence.

The government, rejecting any concessions, responded with a ruthless crackdown.

More than 2,000 people have died, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG) thinktank, while the UN says at least half a million have fled their homes.

Biya said the forum would "examine the ways and means to respond to the deeply-held aspirations of the populations in the Northwest and Southwest regions but also in all the other component parts of our great nation." It would include members of political groups, civil society and religious groups, as well as representatives of the armed forces and armed rebel groups.

Commentators gave him high marks for striking a conciliatory tone, but questioned whether the plan could get far without the support of separatists.

In August, secessionist leader Julius Ayuk Tabe -- the self-proclaimed president of "Ambazonia" -- was sentenced to life in prison along with nine of his supporters.

Biya made no mention of any release of these figures but reiterated an offer to "pardon" any separatists who voluntarily lay down their arms.

In a message relayed by his lawyer, Ayuk Tabe lacerated Biya's speech as "a non-event and a non-starter." Several other separatists have also rejected the initiative.

The SDF also said the national dialogue had to be overseen by a "neutral figure" rather than by the prime minister as Biya had announced.

There also had to be core debate on the "form of the state... with a view to adopting a new constitution," the party said.

Biya has stayed in power for 37 years, seeing off rivals in elections that critics say are badly flawed. The runner-up in last year's poll, Maurice Kamto, is in jail.

Biya also notably ended Tuesday's televised speech spelling out that Cameroon "will remain one and indivisible," apparently leaving little room for concessions to those demanding a return to Cameroon's former Federal structure.