Dialogue With Kiev on Held Persons First Step to Reset Relations - Russian Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Dialogue with Ukraine on held persons is the first step to reset Moscow-Kiev relations, Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said Wednesday.

"Today, the dialogue on Ukraine's cooperation regarding [Russian] citizens in custody in Ukraine, citizens of Ukraine in Russia is unfrozen.

It seems to me that this is a very good sign, and if not guarantees, then at least the first groundwork to restart relations," Moskalkova said on the Rossiya 24 television channel.

On Tuesday, Moskalkova handed to her Ukrainian counterpart, Lyudmyla Denisova, a list of Russian citizens who are imprisoned in Ukraine, and asked to take their cases under control. Denisova, in turn, handed over to Moskalkova a list of 150 cases of Ukrainians, including 24 sailors, held in Russian pretrial detention centers and prisons.