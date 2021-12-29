Dialogue With Russia Can Be Constructive for De-Escalation Around Ukraine - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Open lines of bilateral dialogue and diplomacy with Russia can play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation around Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We believe that open lines of dialogue, open lines of diplomacy have the potential to be constructive as we seek to de-escalate the potential for conflict in and around Ukraine," Price said during a press briefing.

The US and Russia will hold talks on arms control and Ukraine on January 10. The negotiations will be followed by a NATO-Russia Council meeting on January 12.