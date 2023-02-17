Dialogue With Russia Must Be Built for Sake of European Security, But Not Now - Macron

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The West must build dialogue with Russia, which is necessary for European security, but the moment for this dialogue has not come yet, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"None of us will be able to change Russia' s geographical location. It will always remain a part of Europe.

Our dilemma is that there will never be a reliable and complete peace on our continent until we understand how to solve the 'Russian issue,' but with common sense, without any complacency. This is what I have said and done since the beginning of the conflict. We need strength and courage to start a dialogue (with Russia) again to find a sustainable solution," Macron said at the Munich Security Conference, adding that currently the time has not come for that.