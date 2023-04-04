Dialogue With Ukraine on NATO Membership Possible After Its Sovereignty Ensured - Chief

A meaningful dialogue with Ukraine on NATO membership is possible only after Kiev ensures its sovereignty, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) A meaningful dialogue with Ukraine on NATO membership is possible only after Kiev ensures its sovereignty, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"NATO's position on membership has not changed, Ukraine will become a member of the alliance.

This has been stated again and again at NATO summits, at the same time we all realize that to make any meaningful progress on this issue the first step is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The secretary general also left a question of weather NATO leaders will discuss Ukraine's membership at the upcoming summit this summer unanswered.

In addition, Stoltenberg urged to boost the deliveries ammunition to Kiev.