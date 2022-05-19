UrduPoint.com

Dialogue With West May Resume After Ukraine Operation Completion - Russia's Matviyenko

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The dialogue between Russia and the West can be resumed after the completion of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"I think there will be a chance to resume dialogue when we complete the special military operation - and I don't doubt for a minute that it will be completed successfully," the upper house speaker said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

She said Russia is still open for dialogue.

"But not in line with the rules invented by someone, but on the basis of international law, mutual respect. For a dialogue that would ensure equal, indivisible, universal security on the European continent," Matviyenko said.

