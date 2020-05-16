UrduPoint.com
Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Leaves Japanese Port, Heads For Malaysia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Leaves Japanese Port, Heads for Malaysia - Reports

The Diamond Princess cruise liner has left the port of Japan's Yokohama months after a coronavirus outbreak on board caught the world's attention, media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The Diamond Princess cruise liner has left the port of Japan's Yokohama months after a coronavirus outbreak on board caught the world's attention, media reported Saturday.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the luxury liner is headed for Malaysia where it will undergo a thorough disinfection and will remain moored until at least October.

A lockdown was imposed on the ship's passengers in early February after an infection cluster was discovered on board.

Over the weeks of quarantine, 712 people had contracted COVID-19, 13 people have died and four remain in critical conditions, according to Japanese health authorities.

