Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Leaves Japanese Port, Heads For Malaysia - Reports
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The Diamond Princess cruise liner has left the port of Japan's Yokohama months after a coronavirus outbreak on board caught the world's attention, media reported Saturday.
According to public broadcaster NHK, the luxury liner is headed for Malaysia where it will undergo a thorough disinfection and will remain moored until at least October.
A lockdown was imposed on the ship's passengers in early February after an infection cluster was discovered on board.
Over the weeks of quarantine, 712 people had contracted COVID-19, 13 people have died and four remain in critical conditions, according to Japanese health authorities.