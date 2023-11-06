Open Menu

Diaz Scores On Liverpool Return After Parents Kidnapped

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Diaz scores on Liverpool return after parents kidnapped

Luton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Colombian international Luis Diaz scored on his return for Liverpool for the first time since his parents were kidnapped by a guerilla group in his homeland on October 28.

Diaz's mother was rescued within hours of her capture last week, but the search goes on for his father Luis Manuel Diaz.

After heading in a stoppage-time equaliser to prevent Liverpool suffering a shock defeat at Luton in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, Diaz displayed a t-shirt saying "freedom for Dad".

On Saturday, the head of Colombia's ELN guerilla group on Saturday acknowledged the organization had made a "mistake" in taking Diaz's parents.

They were abducted in their hometown of Barrancas, near the Venezuelan border.

