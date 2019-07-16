(@FahadShabbir)

A German newspaper article about Russia's alleged preparations for an attack strategy in a regional war in Europe is a part of the fear mongering campaign that is meant to justify the need for greater NATO defense spending and persistent sanctions pressure on the neighboring country, experts told Sputnik

On Sunday, Die Welt newspaper claimed that, as less than three weeks are left before the US formal withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russia continues actively developing the INF-banned missiles to be ready to wage a "regional war" in Europe.

To underpin the allegations, the media outlet cited an article by Heinrich Brauss, a retired lieutenant general in the German Armed Forces and ex-NATO assistant secretary general, and Joachim Krause, the director of the Institute for Security Policy at the University of Kiel. According to the experts, Russia has been preparing itself for regional conflicts in Europe, putting the main focus on an attack rather than defensive strategy.

The article indeed comes just days before Washington is due to formally pull out of the 1987 treaty after it suspended its obligations in February and warned to withdraw completely in six months, unless Moscow remedied the country's alleged violations of the deal. The United States, in particular, claimed that the range of Russia's 9M729 missile violates the treaty's limits.

Russia has denied the allegations as unsubstantiated and complained that US defense systems in Europe were equipped with launchers capable of firing cruise missiles at ranges prohibited under the INF Treaty. It, however, pledged to act proportionally and officially suspended the treaty earlier in July.

According to Leonid Ivashov, a former chief of the Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry, the article is nothing but a "hit piece" pursuing concrete political goals.

"What the pro-NATO western media write should be met without surprise. They will not write in another way. This [Die Welt] is a newspaper belonging to big capital. This article is a hit piece related to the tightening of US sanctions, that's all," Ivashov said.

He also noted that the consistent information campaign came as the United States was losing its credibility in Europe.

"As Russia, Turkey, Iran and a number of middle Eastern countries bring their positions closer, the United Sates in a bid to preserve its influence in Europe incites anti-Russian hysteria through the Western media. There are no other such obedient information channels to push through American interests," Ivashov opined.

Konstantin Sivkov, the president of the Moscow-based academy of Geopolitical Issues and a professor of military science, however, suggested that the article could also have been meant for "domestic consumption."

"This article is meant for domestic consumption to justify additional spending on the Bundeswehr by the German government, first of all, so that the local population would calmly look at the increase in spending on the armed forces," Sivkov said.

He also stressed that, without having reached a superiority in terms of the total potential of armed forces over an opponent, "it is inexpedient to start hostilities."

The expert therefore noted that "if NATO attacks first, the only tool to guarantee Russia's security will be nuclear weapons."