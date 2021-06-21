UrduPoint.com
Die Zeit To Publish Putin's Essay On 80th Anniversary Of German Attack On USSR On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:27 PM

Die Zeit to Publish Putin's Essay on 80th Anniversary of German Attack on USSR on Tuesday

An article by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's attack on the Soviet Union will be published in the German edition of Die Zeit newspaper on Tuesday, the publishing house told Sputnik

An article by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's attack on the Soviet Union will be published in the German edition of Die Zeit newspaper on Tuesday, the publishing house told Sputnik.

Earlier it was reported that Putin prepared an article dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, and the material should be published in one of the largest German publications on June 22 the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow.

"The text will be released tomorrow," the publisher said.

