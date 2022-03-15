UrduPoint.com

Diebedo Francis Kere Becomes First African To Win Pritzker Architecture Prize

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Diebedo Francis Kere becomes first African to win Pritzker architecture prize

The Pritzker Prize, architecture's most prestigious award, was awarded Tuesday to Burkina Faso-born architect Diebedo Francis Kere -- the first African to win the honor in its more than 40-year history

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pritzker Prize, architecture's most prestigious award, was awarded Tuesday to Burkina Faso-born architect Diebedo Francis Kere -- the first African to win the honor in its more than 40-year history.

Kere, 56, was hailed for his "pioneering" designs that are "sustainable to the earth and its inhabitants -- in lands of extreme scarcity," Tom Pritzker, chairman of the Hyatt Foundation that sponsors the award, said in a statement.

Kere, a dual citizen of Burkina Faso and Germany, is the 51st recipient of the illustrious prize since it was first awarded in 1979.

He is renowned for building schools, health facilities, housing, civic buildings and public spaces across Africa, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Kenya, Mozambique, Togo and Sudan.

"He is equally architect and servant, improving upon the lives and experiences of countless citizens in a region of the world that is at times forgotten," said Pritzker.

Kere won plaudits for his 2001 project for a Primary school in Gando village, in Burkina Faso, where he was born.

Unlike traditional school buildings which used concrete, Kere's innovative design combined local clay, fortified with cement to form bricks that helped retain cooler air inside.

A wide raised tin roof protects the building from rains while helping the air circulate, meaning natural ventilation without any need for air conditioning.

Kere engaged the local community during the design and building phase, and the number of students at the school increased from 120 to 700, the Hyatt Foundation said in its release.

The success of the project saw the creation of an extension, a library and teachers' housing in later years.

- 'Natural climate' - Kere "empowers and transforms communities through the process of architecture," designing buildings "where resources are fragile and fellowship is vital," the statement add.

"Through his commitment to social justice and engagement, and intelligent use of local materials to connect and respond to the natural climate, he works in marginalized countries laden with constraints and adversity," the organizers said.

Kere was also one of the architects behind Geneva's International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum.

In 2017, he became the first African architect to design the Serpentine pavilion in London's Hyde Park, a prestigious assignment given to a world-famous architect every year.

Kere has also held solo museum shows in Munich and Philadelphia.

In the release, Kere said he was "hoping to change the paradigm, push people to dream and undergo risk.""It is not because you are rich that you should waste material. It is not because you are poor that you should not try to create quality," he said.

"Everyone deserves quality, everyone deserves luxury, and everyone deserves comfort. We are interlinked and concerns in climate, democracy and scarcity are concerns for us all."

Related Topics

Africa World Poor Osama Bin Laden Democracy Germany London Munich Mali Geneva Philadelphia Burkina Faso Benin Togo Sudan Kenya Mozambique Turkish Lira 2017 All From Rains Housing

Recent Stories

Provincial ministers meet CM

Provincial ministers meet CM

3 minutes ago
 Intel investment fuels EU chips race with Asia

Intel investment fuels EU chips race with Asia

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attends signing ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attends signing ceremony for installation of ..

5 minutes ago
 Court upholds school hijab ban in India's south

Court upholds school hijab ban in India's south

5 minutes ago
 Consumers' rights protection govt's obligation: CM ..

Consumers' rights protection govt's obligation: CM

5 minutes ago
 Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US amid deporta ..

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US amid deportation rumors

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>