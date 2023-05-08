UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Diesel Fuel Tank, High-Pressure Gas Pipe Damaged After Airstrikes in Kiev - Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) A tank with diesel fuel has been damaged in Kiev's Solomyanskyi district, which caused a leak without ignition, Kiev's military administration said on Monday after Russian night airstrikes.

"The tank in the Solomyanskyi district has been damaged, which caused a leak (without ignition)," the administration said on Telegram.

The regional authorities also said that a high-pressure gas pipe was presumably affected, which resulted in the burning of a gas torch. The gas has been cut off, and the fire has been eliminated, the administration added.

Late on Sunday night, air raid warnings were in effect in several regions of Ukraine, including the capital city of Kiev, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The air warnings were canceled by Monday morning, according to the ministry.

The air raid alerts went off in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson region and others. Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in Odesa and the Kiev region.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been launched by Russia since October 10, 2022, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

