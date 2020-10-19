UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diesel-Powered Submarines Conduct Underwater Duel In Sea Of Japan - Russian Pacific Fleet

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:00 AM

Diesel-Powered Submarines Conduct Underwater Duel in Sea of Japan - Russian Pacific Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Two diesel-powered submarines of the Russian Pacific Fleet have conducted an underwater duel in the Sea of Japan as part of scheduled drills, the press service of the Pacific Fleet informed in a statement.

"At the training ground, two Pacific Fleet submarines have worked out practical skills in the search, attack and counterattack of a simulated enemy submarine using ... weaponry and hydroacoustic countermeasures," the statement says.

As part of the drills, one of the submarines attacked the other, "enemy," submarine with torpedoes.

The naval training exercises were provided for by Gromky, the seventh vessel from Russia's newest class of corvettes, the Steregushchiy-class series.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Japan From

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel sign historic joint communique on ..

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 20 ..

7 hours ago

Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage underli ..

7 hours ago

UAE hosts 2nd Government Forum against Trafficking ..

8 hours ago

Net international reserves up 1.1 pct to AED353.15 ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.