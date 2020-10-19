Diesel-Powered Submarines Conduct Underwater Duel in Sea of Japan - Russian Pacific Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Two diesel-powered submarines of the Russian Pacific Fleet have conducted an underwater duel in the Sea of Japan as part of scheduled drills, the press service of the Pacific Fleet informed in a statement.

"At the training ground, two Pacific Fleet submarines have worked out practical skills in the search, attack and counterattack of a simulated enemy submarine using ... weaponry and hydroacoustic countermeasures," the statement says.

As part of the drills, one of the submarines attacked the other, "enemy," submarine with torpedoes.

The naval training exercises were provided for by Gromky, the seventh vessel from Russia's newest class of corvettes, the Steregushchiy-class series.