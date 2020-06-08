UrduPoint.com
Diesel Spill In Norilsk Will Not Affect Russia's Plans On Arctic Exploration - Kremlin

The diesel fuel spill in Russia's Norilsk will not affect the country's Arctic exploration plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The diesel fuel spill in Russia's Norilsk will not affect the country's Arctic exploration plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Over 20,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at a thermal power station in Norilsk and seeped into a nearby river. A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk.

Vladimir Potanin, the CEO of Nornickel company that owns the thermal power station, pledged to fully finance the environmental recovery.

"I do not think this will have an influence on our plans. The plans remain ambitious, exploration of the Arctic is necessary for the development of our economy and social sphere. These are big plans, and their implementation will certainly continue, in strict compliance with all the epidemiological, environmental and technological norms and rules," Peskov told reporters.

