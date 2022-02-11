UrduPoint.com

Differences Among Normandy Four Nations Destructive For Implementing Minsk Deals - Kozak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:40 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The differences among parties to the Normandy Four talks have a destructive impact on the implementation of the Minsk agreements on settling the military conflict in Donbas, Russia's negotiator and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday.

"Without a single position among the Normandy Four nations there will be no accord in the Minsk negotiating process. There has been no accord for eight years.

Any manifestation of the existing disagreements on the interpretation of key provisions of the Minsk agreements in the Normandy format has a negative, destructive effect on the negotiations in the contact group," the Russian representative said.

He added that the Thursday negotiations in Berlin had lasted for about eight hours because of the Ukrainian position, which even refused to cite the Minsk agreements in a final statement of the talks, which has not been adopted.

