Differences Around WHO's Coronavirus Response Undermine G7 Format - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The G7 format is undermined dramatically by differences on the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 response, with some leaders first pledging full support to the WHO and then making opposite statements, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's foreign policy planning department said on Thursday.

"I think the concept of the G7 as a forum and as a format is undermined significantly by this discussion around the WHO. The decision that has been coordinated, approved, adopted and reaffirmed by the seven leaders declares 'full support [for] WHO'. However, after that, the same leaders communicate with media and say just the opposite things," Pavel Knyazev said.

"Some express support, some escape questions carefully, some sharply criticize and reject it. What kind of group is it then?" Knyazev added.

