Differences In Approaches To Security Confirm Need For Legal Guarantees - Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Fundamental differences in the course of Russia's meetings with the US and NATO in Geneva and Brussels, respectively, indicate that security guarantees must be enshrined in legal form, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said

On Wednesday, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels. The meeting followed the talks on security guarantees between Russia and the United States, which took place on January 9-10 in Geneva. On Thursday, after the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, consultations are being held at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

"The fundamental differences that we felt in Geneva, and especially in the framework of the discussion of the Russia-NATO Council on how the principle of indivisibility of security is interpreted, of course, again and again convinces of the correctness of Russian arguments that this principle and guarantees for the implementation of this principle should be enshrined in legally binding form," Lukashevich told reporters after a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, at which Russia presented its proposals on security guarantees.

He stressed that Russia "does not issue an ultimatum, but offers to professionally sort out the problems that have arisen and find compromises on this matter."

Russia expected a more substantial reaction to its proposals for security guarantees, Lukashevich said.

The reaction is disappointing, because the parties had enough time to study the main provisions of Russia's proposals, he said.

