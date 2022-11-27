UrduPoint.com

Differences On Syria Between Russia, Turkey Can Be Resolved Through Dialogue - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Differences on Syria Between Russia, Turkey Can Be Resolved Through Dialogue - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) There are disagreements between Russia and Turkey on Syria, but all of them can be resolved through dialogue as the two countries enjoy a high level of relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Last week, Ankara conducted an air operation against the Syrian wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the operation a success and admitted the possibility of conducting an additional operation soon. During the 19th round of negotiations on Syria in Astana from November 22-23, Moscow urged Turkey to refrain from conducting a new operation.

"There are disagreements with Turkey on Syria," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv program, adding that "the level of relations and political wisdom" allows Moscow and Ankara "to resolve such disagreements not through confrontation, but through tense, I may say even needlessly long and tense, negotiations."

As an example, the Kremlin spokesman recalled a dispute over the 2019 Sochi agreement on Syria. Erdogan has repeatedly accused Moscow of not fulfilling the agreements, while Russian representatives have claimed the same about Ankara. However, the level of bilateral ties has allowed the sides to consider all controversial issues during the talks, Peskov said.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various armed insurgent groups.

Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have been also conducting air and ground operations in Syria against the PKK, which wants to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey.

In 2017, Russia, Turkey and Iran launched a mediation group on the Syrian settlement in Astana. In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a congress of the Syrian national dialogue, the first such attempt since the start of the conflict to gather an inclusive pool of Syrian political forces. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which operates in Geneva and whose main task is to prepare a constitutional reform in Syria.

In October 2019, Moscow and Ankara also signed a 10-point memorandum of understanding, which provided for the introduction of the Russian military police and the Syrian border service to Syria's border with Turkey, outside the zone of the Turkish operation Peace Spring. The measure was aimed at facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish detachments and their weapons 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Syrian-Turkish border.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in late October 2019 that the withdrawal of Kurdish formations had been completed ahead of schedule. After that, a joint Russian-Turkish patrol started.

Related Topics

Police Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Astana Vladimir Putin Sochi Geneva Same Ankara Tayyip Erdogan January May October November Border Congress Sunday 2017 2016 2018 2019 TV All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

7 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

16 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

16 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

16 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.