Different Countries Offered Venezuela Investment Under New Anti-Sanction Law - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Different countries have offered investment in projects with Venezuela under the new anti-sanction law, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"At this moment we have a set of requests from countries in Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, from the United States to come and invest under the protection of the anti-sanction law," Maduro said.

Earlier, the Venezuelan authorities developed a law to overcome the consequences of US sanctions. This law contains measures that will remove the harmful consequences for the economy, finances and social life of the country from US restrictions.

The United States imposed a set of sanctions against Venezuela, the most painful of which turned out to be the freezing of the country's accounts in Europe and the blocking of assets and interests of the oil and gas company PDVSA in the US jurisdiction worth $7 billion, as well as the prohibition of transactions with them. According to the White House, oil supply losses are to amount to another $11 billion.