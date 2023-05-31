MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Different options regarding the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit are being worked out, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Indian Foreign Ministry has said that the next SCO summit will be held on July 4 online.

"Various options are being worked out for the participation of the president of Russia in the work of this important format. In any case, Russia will be represented at the proper level," Peskov told reporters.